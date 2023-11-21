Food Fight! Ranking The Most Popular to Least Popular Thanksgiving Dishes

Ah, Thanksgiving – a time for gratitude, family, and the inevitable debate over which dish deserves the crown of the dinner table. While some dishes are universally adored, others… well, let’s just say they’re like that one eccentric uncle: you either love them or you politely scoot your chair away.

We embark on a culinary rollercoaster from the most cherished Thanksgiving staples to those that leave guests pondering, “Who invited you?”

1. Turkey: The Uncontested Monarch

The turkey reigns supreme, and for good reason. It’s big, it’s in charge, and it’s been the centerpiece since the Pilgrims said, “Let’s party!” Love it or fear its dryness, the turkey is like the popular kid in school – even if you don’t understand the hype, you’ve got to respect its status.

2. Stuffing: The Secret Superstar

Stuffing is like the best friend who always has your back. Whether it’s stuffed inside the turkey or living its best life as a side dish, stuffing is the unsung hero that secretly carries the meal. Let’s be honest, it’s basically bread and herbs – what’s not to love?

3. Mashed Potatoes: The Comforting Cloud

A heap of creamy, buttery, carb-laden joy. Mashed potatoes are the culinary equivalent of being wrapped in a warm hug. If you don’t love mashed potatoes, you might be at the wrong holiday.

4. Gravy: The Peacemaker

Gravy is like a good diplomat – it smooths over turkey’s dryness, makes peace between disparate flavors, and generally keeps the peace at the table. It’s the liquid equivalent of a group hug.

5. Cranberry Sauce: The Divisive Delight

Here comes the controversy: Cranberry sauce. It’s tart, it’s sweet, and it’s often jiggling straight out of a can. People either adore its refreshing tang or quietly scrape it to the side.

6. Green Bean Casserole: The Retro Wildcard

It’s a dish that screams, “I came from a 1950s cookbook!” Creamy, crunchy, and often made from a can, it’s the nostalgic dish that some guests pile high, while others pass along with a puzzled look. These days it can be a hell of a lot better than that, but your mileage may vary…

7. Sweet Potato Casserole: The Sugary Surprise

Is it a side dish? Is it a dessert? Who knows! Topped with marshmallows, it’s like your sweet aunt who always overdoes it with the perfume – a little intense, but you gotta love her enthusiasm.

8. Brussels Sprouts: The Comeback Kid

Once the dreaded vegetable of childhood, Brussels sprouts have made a gourmet comeback. Roasted to crispy perfection, they’re like the underdog who won Prom King.

9. Pumpkin Pie: The Sweet Finale

Pumpkin pie – the dessert that waits all year for its moment in the spotlight. It’s sweet, spiced, and often fought over for the last slice. It’s the holiday mascot in edible form.

10. Jell-O Salad: The Confusing Relic

Ah, the Jell-O salad. A concoction of jiggly Jell-O and… salad? It’s like that one relative who still thinks bell-bottoms are in. A bit out of place, but charming in its own retro way. Or is it? This photo makes us think otherwise….

From the timeless glory of turkey to the jiggly mystery of Jell-O salad, Thanksgiving dishes range from beloved to bewildering. But let’s remember, whether it’s the star of the show or the oddball of the table, each dish brings something unique to the Thanksgiving spread. And in the end, isn’t that what family gatherings are all about? Happy Thanksgiving, and may your plates be full.

