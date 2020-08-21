Your classic garden gnome has gotten a modern, almost Brutalist makeover with Nino. Product designer Pellegrino Cucciniello created the geometric pal in collaboration with studio Plato Design. It’s a clear deviation from the classic gnome, but somehow seems appropriate for this day and age, and will look just as good in your yard or garden. Made of concrete with brass inlay, the gnome stands 14 inches tall, and comes in grey, white, and pink. Available for $110. Via Curbed:
Nino, The Geometric Garden Gnome
