Misplaced New York Landmarks

August 22, 2020 0 Comments
Metropolitan Opera

Amidst a sea of fellow buildings and skyscrapers, some of New York’s architectural landmarks are easily lost in the crowd. A fun and interesting series called Misplaced New York, by artist Anton Repponen take some of these buildings, and place them in desolate, desert-like surroundings. The result is stark and fascinating.

Chrysler Building

Guggenheim Building

New York City landmarks have been misplaced, their current location unknown. Photographs of unclear origin appear to show them scattered across the globe – on sand dunes, mud flats, “lunar” plains, and rocky beaches. Nobody knows exactly what happened or why. Did they act of their own volition? Was there foulplay involved? What does it all mean? Stories trickle in from the future, from architects, online reviewers, and the buildings themselves, but these only add to the confusion. Your curiosity and help is much appreciated.

 

Whitney Museum

United Nations Headquarters

8 Spruce Street

IAC Building

Cooper Union

