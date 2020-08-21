Office Design in Portland Merges Old and New in Exciting Ways

Though offices have been largely abandoned in the wake of the global pandemic, there have been some notable architectural examples in the last few years. Many startups and technology companies have put considerable effort into creating compelling and inspiring workplaces, and this Portland example for Expensify is a great standout.

Taking over the 1916 First National Bank Building, ZGF Architects kept the 100 year-old architect intact, while adding modern workspaces within that take advantage of the huge  interior height and natural light.

While initially shocking, the design cleverly merges a 21st century aesthetic with a traditional one, creating a unique, memorable, and invigorating working environment.

Via The Cool Hunter:

