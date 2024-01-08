Should These AI Ben & Jerry’s Breakfast Flavors Inspire the Real Thing?

We can all agree that AI-art is silly, often nonsensical or creepy, without a true need in society (yet). That doesn’t mean it can’t be funny or goofy. We have explored it a number of times, with varying results.

Packaging designer Adey Efrem shows us some explorations of good ‘ol Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, with a line of make believe breakfast flavors.

We see Scrambled Eggs, Blueberry Pancakes, Bacon & Grits, and more. Some of them seem like surefire hits for the Vermont ice cream makers. Others, like Avocado Toast, may be more of a wacky exploration.

We also see how AI may be great at visuals, but still fails to create legible, compelling text.

Whether or not these ever reach your local grocer’s freezer section remains to be seen.

Like this: Like Loading...