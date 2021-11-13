Restored Mugshot Photos of Famous People in History

Mugshots can live on long after someone has died, in many cases adding to the color and depth of their lives.

Artist Jason Baker takes famous mugshots, and literally adds color, refining the old photos and restoring them.
Here are some of the most striking ones, of movie stars, musicians, and those who stood up for injustice.
Via Design You Trust:

David Bowie, New York, 1976

 

“I love restoring old photographs (that are in black and white) and bringing new life into them. The pictures I restored today are mugshots. If you didn’t know, here’s a definition of mugshot: a photograph of usually a person’s head and especially face, specifically, a police photograph of a suspect’s face or profile. I’d like to share with you some of the vintage mugshots of celebrities that I restored.”

 

Martin Luther King Jr., Alabama, 1956

 

Rosa Parks, 1955

 

Johnny Cash, 1965

 

 

Cher, California, 1959

 

Jane Fonda, Ohio, 1970

 

 

Frank Sinatra, New Jersey, 1938

 

Jimi Hendrix, Canada

 

Al Pacino, Rhode Island, 1961

 

Malcolm X, Massachusetts, 1946

 

 

Mick Jagger, England, 1967

 

Pablo Escobar, Columbia, 1977

 

 

Elvis Presley, Colorado, 1970

 

