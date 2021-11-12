Iceland Lampoons Zuckerberg’s ‘Metaverse’ with Their Immersive ‘Icelandverse’

Iceland has always been a country with a bit of a sense of humor. We’ve seen a number of clever campaigns from their tourism board. Mark Zuckerberg’s video talking about Facebook’s name change and absurd virtual world was an easy target for satire, and Iceland seized the moment with their latest advertisement.

With a host looking suspiciously like the much-hated CEO, we’re introduced to the ‘Icelandverse’, a landscape so realistic, it might be, well, real.

“Today I want to talk about a revolutionary approach on how to connect our world, without being super weird,” the tour guide explains in the new ad.

“Some said it’s not possible. Some said it’s out of reach. To them, we say, it’s already here. Seriously, look, it’s right here,” he says, gesturing out the window at the snowy scene behind him.

“And what do we call this not-so-new chapter in human connectivity? The Icelandverse. Enhanced, actual reality, without silly-looking headsets,” the guide says.