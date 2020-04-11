Sleek and Minimal Modern Home on Oregon’s Northern Coast

Nestled nicely among a Sitka spruce forest on the edge of the northern Oregon coast, this sleek and uncompromising modern home is one-of-a-kind. Designed by BORA Architects and built by Green Gables Design, the entire front of the home is a glass curtain on steel frame, giving amazing views of the Pacific Ocean and surrounding coastline.

The design embraces a clean and spare aesthetic, while retaining the warm and inviting elements that make a modern home so enjoyable. A green roof adds organic charm, while helping the home fit into its environment more.

With over $6 million in construction costs and a five year build time, this relatively small 3,300 square foot home embraces unparalleled quality, using the very best materials and construction techniques.

We love the approach that this home provides, the sleek raised bridge that leads you to the front entrance, and he enticing views of the endless Pacific peeking through the glass.

Inside the home is tastefully appointed and full of turnkey customizations, from a rift sawn staircase to ceiling height sliding glass doors. Overall, a very tasteful and desirable design.

Located just outside the charming beach town of Cannon Beach, the home is currently listed for just over $5 million, a relative bargain considering the staggering construction costs.