Strange and Wonderful Sofa Design

Generally when you look at couches or sofas, the design is relatively tame. Not this collection. Curated by Yanko Design, these are some of the most fascinating, unique styles we’ve ever seen.

From tangled and woven to sleek and tree-like, any one of these would be a great conversation piece.



Lawless Sofa by Evan Fay



Bob modular sofa by Stefan Borselius and Bernstrand for Bla Station



OCEANIA Couch by Simon Haeser



Borghese Sofa by Noe Duchaufour Lawrance & Cara Woodhouse Interiors



2018 Outdoor Collection by MINOTTI



Soriano sofa by design legends Afra & Tobia



Cloverleaf sofa by Verpan

De Medici by Ihor Havrylenko



Pebble Furniture by Igarashi Design Studio