Sleek Angular Blackbird Cabin Was Born from Napkin Sketches

From a back of a napkin sketch to a serious piece of design engineering, this home is called Blackbird, and is about as sleek and angular as you can imagine.

In theory the design is made from a continuous fold, almost like a livable piece of origami. From architecture/design firm Stipfold, the design is angular to the extreme, with an aesthetic that is impressive, but a bit too sharp and ‘evil lair’ like, in our minds.

Even still, we’re impressed by the level to which the home keeps to the original vision, with even the interior highly custom and angular. Learn more on Stipfold’s website.