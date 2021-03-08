Urban Sun Hopes to Make Public Spaces Virus Free By Using Far-UVC Light

Ever the inventor, Daan Roosegaarde of Studio Roosegaarde has created something called Urban Sun, an elevated light that is meant to disinfect public spaces of airborne Covid-19.

Using something called far-UVC light, with the ability to kill 99.9% of airborne coronavirus particles, the Urban Sun would be installed in public areas, allowing pedestrians to stand under the glow of the light and be safer than they’d otherwise be.

His studio is always at the forefront of high-tech and elegant solutions to issues like climate change and pollution, so it’s no surprise to see that this creativity is being used to tackle the biggest public health crisis we’ve seen in our lifetimes.

The Urban Sun would be elevated above public areas like parks, train stations or open spaces, allowing people to safely ‘bathe’ in the light of these germ-killing bulbs. And while people can still transmit Covid-19, the addition of these sanitizing lights mean that careful social gatherings can become much more safe and lower in risk.

We all know that social distancing and masks are going to be the norm for a long time. But we love innovative solutions like Urban Sun, which should help people start to have their lives feel a little more normal, and social.