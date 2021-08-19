Stunning New Astronomy Museum in Shanghai is the World’s Largest

As a lover of stars and outer space, there’s quite a bit of excitement we have around the opening of the world’s largest Astronomy museum. Located in Shanghai, the building is a testament to the power of creative design, and there way architecture can inspire just as much as the contents of a building.
Designed by Ennead Architects, the Shanghai Astronomy Museum opened this summer and has all manner of cutting-edge technology in its 420,000 square feet of museum space. From a state-of-the-art spherical planetarium to a massive solar telescope, the museum aims to reveal some of the wonder of the universe to visitors.
In addition to a curving exterior with no right angles, the museum features stunning projections and display work, and a starry sky interior that makes you feel like you’re floating in space.
“The foundational design concept of the Shanghai Astronomy Museum was to abstractly embody within the architecture some of the fundamental laws of astrophysics, which are the rule in space.”