Artist Imagines What Famous Historical Figures Would Look Like Today

August 19, 2021 0 Comments

When we picture famous figures throughout history, we usually only have old paintings and drawings to go by. Artist and designer Becca Saladin gives us a much more realistic view of what they might look like today, with her photo-realistic impressions. Using styles and clothing of today, we see people from Leonardo Da Vinci to Joan of Arc, all as they might look today.

It’s a fascinating and enlightening project that she calls Royalty Now.

Leonardo Da Vinci

Katherine Howard

Girl With the Pearl Earring

Mona Lisa

Caesar Augustus

Chevalier De Saint-Georges

Joan of Arc

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Anne of Cleves

Mary, Queen of Scots

Thomas Jefferson

Queen Victoria

Terracotta Archer

