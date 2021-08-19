Artist Imagines What Famous Historical Figures Would Look Like Today

When we picture famous figures throughout history, we usually only have old paintings and drawings to go by. Artist and designer Becca Saladin gives us a much more realistic view of what they might look like today, with her photo-realistic impressions. Using styles and clothing of today, we see people from Leonardo Da Vinci to Joan of Arc, all as they might look today.

It’s a fascinating and enlightening project that she calls Royalty Now.

Leonardo Da Vinci



Katherine Howard



Girl With the Pearl Earring



Mona Lisa



Caesar Augustus



Chevalier De Saint-Georges



Joan of Arc



Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart



Anne of Cleves



Mary, Queen of Scots



Thomas Jefferson



Queen Victoria



Terracotta Archer

