Artist Imagines What Famous Historical Figures Would Look Like Today

When we picture famous figures throughout history, we usually only have old paintings and drawings to go by. Artist and designer Becca Saladin gives us a much more realistic view of what they might look like today, with her photo-realistic impressions. Using styles and clothing of today, we see people from Leonardo Da Vinci to Joan of Arc, all as they might look today.
It’s a fascinating and enlightening project that she calls Royalty Now.
Leonardo Da Vinci
Katherine Howard
Girl With the Pearl Earring
Mona Lisa
Caesar Augustus
Chevalier De Saint-Georges
Joan of Arc
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Anne of Cleves
Mary, Queen of Scots
Thomas Jefferson
Queen Victoria
Terracotta Archer