Cecropia – Insects Adapted for the 21st Century

In this strange and beautiful series by Madrid-based NastPlas , we see insects that have been thoroughly ‘modified’ to adapt to changing climate and the changing world of the 21st century.Entitled, these slickly rendered insects have been mutated to include various materials to theoretically help them camouflage or adapt to their surroundings. Mostly an exercise in design and aesthetics, we find it a fascinating concept, even if we generally wouldn’t want to play with these creepy crawlers. Via Behance:

CECROPIA – is a project in which we have designed several insects mutated by geometric shapes and elements as fabrics, metallic and organic structures changing their morphology.