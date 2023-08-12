Cecropia – Insects Adapted for the 21st Century

CECROPIA – is a project in which we have designed several insects mutated by geometric shapes and elements as fabrics, metallic and organic structures changing their morphology.

We have created a great variation in the modifications of the basic structure of the body of each insect and its exoskeleton to adapt to new environments as a consequence of the evolutionary acceleration conditioned by environmental changes.

This new variety of insects will not only be better equipped to survive, but they will also be able to develop new and better characteristics to perpetuate their species.