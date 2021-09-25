The Dog Years Project Captures Lovely Dogs Throughout Their Lives

September 25, 2021 0 Comments

Warning: tearjerker alert. As any dog owner or dog lover knows, their canine’s life is far too short. Photographer Amanda Jones lovingly captures dogs at different stages of their lives with her #DogYearsProject.

We see dogs early in their life juxtaposed to their older stage of life. The results are charming, showing dogs full of personality and character, the older versions so much wiser, and often, more gray.

Touching and thoughtful, it reinforces our love for dogs and why their lives matter to us as humans.

Corbet — 2 years and 11 years

 

Abigale — 5 months and 8 years

 

Maddie and Ellie — 7 and 6 years; 14 and 13 years

 

Briscoe — 1 year and 10 years

 

Cooper — 3 years and 10 years

 

Poppy — 1 year and 7 years

 

Fred — 2 years and 10 years

 

Sydney and Savannah — 16 months and 5 months; 10 and 9 years

 

Kayden and Brodie — 11 months and 5 years; 7 years and 12 years

 

Audrey — 3 years and 12 years

 

Rufus — 6 months and 13 years

 

 

Maddy — 5 years and 10 years

