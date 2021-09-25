The Dog Years Project Captures Lovely Dogs Throughout Their Lives

Warning: tearjerker alert. As any dog owner or dog lover knows, their canine’s life is far too short. Photographer Amanda Jones lovingly captures dogs at different stages of their lives with her #DogYearsProject.
We see dogs early in their life juxtaposed to their older stage of life. The results are charming, showing dogs full of personality and character, the older versions so much wiser, and often, more gray.
Touching and thoughtful, it reinforces our love for dogs and why their lives matter to us as humans.
Corbet — 2 years and 11 years
Abigale — 5 months and 8 years
Maddie and Ellie — 7 and 6 years; 14 and 13 years
Briscoe — 1 year and 10 years
Cooper — 3 years and 10 years
Poppy — 1 year and 7 years
Fred — 2 years and 10 years
Sydney and Savannah — 16 months and 5 months; 10 and 9 years
Kayden and Brodie — 11 months and 5 years; 7 years and 12 years
Audrey — 3 years and 12 years
Rufus — 6 months and 13 years
Maddy — 5 years and 10 years