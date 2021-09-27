Petrina Hicks’ Bleached Gothic

We’re struck by the uncanny sensibilities in Petrina Hicks’ photographs. Her work appears so clean and pristine, but with a touch of surreal or unease just below the surface.

Shown in a major exhibition at The Ian Potter Centre, her work made a big impression in person, with images are blown up to larger-than-life proportions. Her series Bleached Gothic does not disappoint, with hyperreal portraits that explore themes of danger, seduction, and historical symbolism.

Fascinating and beautiful work, used with artist’s permission. Visit her website for more.

“Hicks’s shimmering, enigmatic and surreal compositions convey the inherent ambiguity and complexity of the female experience.”

– NGV