Taiwan’s Vintage Elephant Slides

These well-used, vintage slides in Taiwan all share the same animal inspiration, with an elephant figure, with the trunk making up the slide element. Apparently they were all the rage a few decades ago.

They’re cute and endearing, even in their clunky, worn state. Just like their actual elephant inspiration, these vintage slides are an endangered species, as they don’t meet with current playground regulations, and are being phased out. We love the sentiment behind them, captured lovingly by photographer Pi Cheng Hsiu.

Via Colossal: