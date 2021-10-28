The ‘French Dispatch’ is Wes Anderson’s Love Letter to Journalism

For his 10th feature film, Wes Anderson creates a love letter to journalism and to the spirit of The New Yorker Magazine. In his trademark staged artifice, the director creates a world full of subtle humor, vintage set pieces, and, of course, amazing actors.

We’ve always been fans of the way his films are like design pieces, with use of symmetry and costumes that are witty yet precise.

His latest movie is called The French Dispatch, and it includes many of the usual cast of characters, plus some delightful new ones.

the diverse cast includes Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, and Owen Wilson.

The film debuted late October 2021.