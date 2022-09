We love this infographic, which breaks down the sleep patterns and lifespan of various animals from around the world.

Ranking from the most hours of sleep per day to the least, it’s amazing how much the snooze times vary.

Koala’s, the top sleepers on the list, sleep an average of 21-22 hours per day. That’s 2-3 hours awake total!

African elephants, on the other hand, sleep only 2 hours a day.

The infographic is by Giulia De Amicis and uses data from startsleeping.com.