Watch Popcorn Kernels Pop in Ultra Slow Motion

100,000 frames per second is very fast. Like, crazy fast. It allows us to see tiny details and movements that the human eye would never catch on its own.

Darren Dyk of Beyond Slow Motion shows us the beautiful process of popcorn popping, in this super slow motion frame rate. We see the small kernel splitting, expanding, and turning itself inside out, all unfolding slowly like a flower blooming.

In actuality, this process takes just a split second, after the kernel’s internal temperature reaches popping point. Really cool vision, and also reminds us to put some popcorn on the stove. Via LS: