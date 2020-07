At least seven major automakers have recently changed their logos from dimensional, 3D logos to flat, 2D versions. Often this was done as a brand refresh to make the automakers seem modern, but it’s odd that so many of these large companies have scrambled to flatten their identity.

Below are some of them, ranging from Audi to Toyota to Volkswagen. What do you make of their new flat logos? A modern interpretation, or a boring evolution?

Via Dezeen: