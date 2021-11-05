80 Years of Design – An Eames Retrospective

Charles and Ray Eames are instrumental figures in the world of modern design, helping to define the mid-century-modern era.

Their work spanned furniture, product design, as well as office layouts, and even home design.

The Eames’ grandson, named Eames Demetrios, has gathered an amazing collection of rare and iconic examples of the couple’s work for the 80th anniversary retrospective.

Some of the classic, recognizable items are included, like the Eames Lounge chair, and other bent-plywood furniture. The collection also includes rarer items, like sculptures and prototypes, and some new collaborations, including a shoe line with Reebok, and skateboard deck made from eucalyptus.

Via Dezeen:

Eames Elephant, 1945

“Another fantastic element of the exhibition is that our two longest-standing partners have created special editions of some of the pieces we’ve produced through them for many years.

“For Herman Miller, standouts are the 1956 Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman in Natural Leather and the 1960 Time-Life stool, originally designed for the Time-Life building in New York and typically crafted in solid walnut, available in exclusive red-stained ash.

“For Vitra, highlights see the 1941 Eames Plywood Mobile, one of the biomorphic shapes created during their early plywood experimentation, available in natural birch veneer, alongside the iconic and playful 1945 Eames Elephant.”

Eames Eucalyptus Skateboard Deck, 2021

“The Eames Eucalyptus Skateboard Decks have all sorts of surprising resonance. Firstly, they are made from beautiful wood that Charles and Ray literally touched for over 30 or 40 years, as they were born from a eucalyptus tree (‘Molly’/#236) at the Eames House in Pacific Palisades.

“‘Molly’ lived right next to the studio and had to be removed (with the help of local sustainable lumber company Angel City Lumber) as the roots were uplifting the walkway to the house – thus posing a threat to the structure.

80 Years of Design is on show at Isetan the Space in Tokyo from 5 November to 5 January 2022.