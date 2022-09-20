Alper Yesiltas’ Uses AI to Imagine What Lost Celebrities Would Look Like Today

Alper Yesiltas has a fascinating series entitled “As If Nothing Happened”, where he imagines what famous celebrities who have died would look like if they were with us today.

We see aged stars, from Michael Jackson to Tupac, and global celebrities like Princess Diana and John Lennon, wrinkled but smiling.

It’s a thought-provoking series, and one that doesn’t sit well with everyone. Some commenters have mentioned their dislike of seeing someone artificially aged, preferring to remember those who died young as they were.

Using artificial intelligence tools, we are able to approximate the later years of people that we lost too soon.

See more of Yesiltas’ work on Instagram.

Images used with artist’s permission.