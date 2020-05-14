Andy Goldsworthy’s Fleeting Art is Surprisingly Permanent

Considered the master of Land Art, Andy Goldsworthy worked for decades in his native U.K., creating delicate and painstaking natural installations. The materials used come from the ground, and his artworks lasted just long enough to capture on film, and then immediately began returning to their natural state.

This fleeting, temporary work is surprisingly robust in the world of art, however. There’s a hunger for this type of sculptural, earth-first creation, and while many artists work in a similar vein as Goldsworthy, his pieces remain just as relevant and intriguing today.

Below are a few of our favorites.