Beautiful Visual Cocktail Recipes

There’s something about seeing a visual array of ingredients that make the final product that much more appetizing. Almost like an infographic you can eat. Or in this case, drink.

For a campaign for Beefeater Gin, Ade Chong and We Are Impero have created a tantalizing visual feast of cocktail recipes. Using a clean piece of white marble as a backdrop, their photography includes artfully arranged ingredients that are laid out for maximum visual punch.

The recipes run the gamut from simple gin + tonic + citrus, to classics like the negroni, and fancy drinks like Beefeater + Lillet + earl grey tea. Really fun and tasty work, is it time for a drink yet?