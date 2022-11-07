Minion-like Butler Robot To Brighten Your Day, Bring You Cake

How about this for adorable? A motorized robot helper, this Minion-like concept is a wheeled companion ready to bring you your lunch, and make you chuckle.

Designed by Dawn BYSJ and Juwon Lee, we appreciate the simple cart-like shape and friendly appearance which is clearly inspired by the Minion characters.

While we still are a ways off from the sassy, kitchen robot Rosie from The Jetsons, there are a number of advancements in the world of robotics, and we can imagine a helper-bot like the Minion Bot in the not-so-distant future.

Part of the key to building a successful robot is accessibility and likability, which this one certainly has. And while the concept images are delightful, lets hope the robot isn’t known for tumbling food and drink on their delivery route.

Via Yanko Design.