Inspired by The Dude’s dream sequences in the 1998 classic The Big Lebowski, this real life bowling alley hits all the right chords.

Built in a former K-Mart, the over-the-top retro design feels just nostalgic enough while also being clean, modernized, and welcoming.

Designed by Cowboy Creative, Eastside Bowl features a 33,000-square-foot bowling alley, diner, lounge, and arcade. It’s located in Nashville, and is already a hit with locals and visitors alike.

