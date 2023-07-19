Red Dunes Playtopia, a Marvelously Colorful and Undulating Playground

Playground design is a somewhat dream job for a designer, able to craft forms that children can play and explore on. On certain projects, designers can let their creativity run wild.

Red Dunes Playtopia is a multicolor new playground in China, designed by XISUI Design, and encompassing a large footprint. We like the wave of color that corresponds to the forms, and reinforces the topography of the play spaces.

“The design revolves around utilising the undulating red dunes to provide an attractive terrain for children to come and engage in activities such as running, jumping, and playing”

With ropes, tires, swings, tubes, and slides, the playground allows for all manner of play and exploration. The hill-like structures are especially fun for kids to run and explore on.

