This collection of strange and fascinating postcards show us quirks of earlier traditions, art, and culture.

Which make you chuckle, and which make you cringe?

“To people from earlier times, our current fascination with robins, carol singers, and snowy scenes might appear as strange as their cards seem to us. However, tastes and traditions evolve over time, and the past is a distinct realm with its own unique customs.”

-DesignYouTrust

