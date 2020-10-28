David Attenborough and Prince William Team Up for the Earthshot Prize

Britain’s Prince William and famed environmentalist Sir David Attenborough are teaming up to promote The Earthshot Prize, an environmental award meant to inspire a new generation of thinkers and doers. It’s just starting up, and we’re excited to hear more as the prize develops. So far, we know that five, one million-pound prizes will be awarded each year for the next ten years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030.

The Earthshot Prize is the most ambitious and prestigious of its kind – designed to incentivise change and help to repair our planet over the next ten years. Taking inspiration from President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot which united millions of people around an organising goal to put man on the moon and catalysed the development of new technology in the 1960s, The Earthshot Prize is centred around five ‘Earthshots’ – simple but ambitious goals for our planet which, if achieved by 2030, will improve life for us all, for generations to come.