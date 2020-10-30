Elephants at the Oregon Zoo Enjoy an Annual Smashing of Giant Pumpkins

Lovingly called the Squishing of the Squash, the Oregon Zoo once a year treats its elephants to a fun pumpkin event, giving them giant, specially grown pumpkins to smash and eat.

The elephants clearly love it, immediately heading over to the huge pumpkins and stomping on them, seemingly gleefully. With a 600 and 800 pound pumpkin to smash apart, the group of elephants stay stimulated and entertained, and the festive pumpkins are also full of nutrition.

The tradition has been going on for 22 years at the zoo, and the Asian elephants look forward to it every year.