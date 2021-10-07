Elegant Steam Bent Wood Showroom in Melbourne

There’s a supreme elegance to this showroom in Melbourne, Australia, created out of steam bent wood by Architecture studio Woods Bagot .

Showcasing amazing skill and precision with their curvy and organic forms, the showroom for Sculptform proves that wood can rise to the occasion and be elegant and welcoming, refined and full of life.

The tunnel-like layout brings the visitor through the space in a way that reveals more detail as they explore the space, giving a sense of adventure and delight. Smart use of lighting and natural light keep the space bright without being washed out.

Really lovely design, read more on Dezeen:

“Sculptform’s name inspired the design team to explore a concept for sequencing these spaces that was both immersive and sculptural,”