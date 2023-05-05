Famous Paintings Turned Sculpturally Abstract With Wooden Blocks

Artist Timur Zagirov has a unique way of taking famous paintings, and reinterpreting them using carefully stained and painted wooden blocks, arranged in just the right angles.

Up close, the blocks become an indistinguishable wooden tapestry, colored in the various hues that makeup the painting.

Stand back, and the famous piece of art reveals itself. The attention to detail is hugely impressive, and the painstaking craft is something to admire.

See more of Zagirov’s work on Instagram.

Images used with artist’s permission.