Charming Handmade Wooden Toys by Popoke

Popoke is a Brazilian company making beautiful and quirky handmade wooden toys. From UFOs to robots, their designs are tactile and charming, with deeply colored stains and elegant craftsmanship.

The small team at Popoke offer an online course to learn some of the skills needed for toy-making, including joinery and design.

See more of their charming designs on Instagram. Via TheInspirationGrid:

“Art toys allow us to discover new creative spaces, explore galaxies and ancient civilizations, and let our imagination soar with rockets, robots, monsters, and aliens.”