Impressive Owl Camouflage on Display, Can You Spot Them?

November 5, 2022 0 Comments

When you think of camouflage in the animal world, owls might not be top of mind.

But indeed owls are masters of blending into their surroundings, waiting for their prey to be in range of a strike. They wait patiently, using their impressive vision to spot their target. They can then swoop down silently on their prey, utilizing special feathers that eliminate noise from their wings.

Here is an astounding collection of owl images, in full camo-mode. Via DeMilked:
owls-comouflage-nature-photography-1

Image credits: Graham McGeorge

owls-comouflage-nature-photography-2

Image credits: Art Wolfe

owls-comouflage-nature-photography-3

Image credits: eoiarucasadvancedone.blogspot

owls-comouflage-nature-photography-4

Image credits: birdingbeijing.com

owls-comouflage-nature-photography-5

Image credits: Alastair Rae

owls-comouflage-nature-photography-6

Image credits: pabs

owls-comouflage-nature-photography-7

Image credits: Mark W. Jennys

owls-comouflage-nature-photography-8

Image credits: Sri Sanjev

owls-comouflage-nature-photography-9

Image credits: Andy Holden

owls-comouflage-nature-photography-10

Image credits: robandtheanimals.blogspot.com

owls-comouflage-nature-photography-11

Image credits: websterswildshots.com

owls-comouflage-nature-photography-12

Image credits: Marianna Armata

owls-comouflage-nature-photography-13

Image credits: Lizard Martini

owls-comouflage-nature-photography-14

Image credits: Sarosh

owls-comouflage-nature-photography-15

Image credits: unknown

owls-comouflage-nature-photography-16

Image credits: Diane

