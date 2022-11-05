Impressive Owl Camouflage on Display, Can You Spot Them?

When you think of camouflage in the animal world, owls might not be top of mind.

But indeed owls are masters of blending into their surroundings, waiting for their prey to be in range of a strike. They wait patiently, using their impressive vision to spot their target. They can then swoop down silently on their prey, utilizing special feathers that eliminate noise from their wings.

Here is an astounding collection of owl images, in full camo-mode. Via DeMilked:



