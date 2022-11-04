Getting Ready For a Big Trip? Here’s Our Pick for the Best Large Luggage

We’ve recently started a series around getting back into traveling, and getting into the rhythm of seeing the world.

Previous posts spoke about our best luggage picks for travel backpacks and duffel bags.

But for bigger trips, large luggage is necessary, and when packed right, a large piece of luggage can be your home away from home, in a sense. We find a big, hardshell piece of luggage a great choice for durability, cavernous carrying ability, and wheeled form.

We’ve scoured the internet for our favorite, and the following bag is one that we’ve personally purchased and reviewed. Traveling across country and around the world, we found the Samsonite Omni PC Hardshell really great for our trips. Built well, with strong, lockable zippers, the Omni is expandable to accommodate those extra souvenirs you want to bring back from abroad.

Available in 12 different colors, the Omni makes a solid long-haul choice. A good value starting from $139.



