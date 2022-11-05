New York’s American Museum of Natural History Undergoing Massive Modern Expansion

One of the premiere natural history museums in the world is in New York City, and has wowed children and adults alike for over 150 years.

Opened in 1869, the museum is home to some of the world’s most complete dinosaur skeletons, room after room of dioramas, and over 34 million specimens of fossils, animals, plants, rocks, meteorites and more.

Now the museum is getting ready to open its biggest expansion in over a century, with the 230,000 square foot Gilder Center.

A striking new expansion, the Gilder Center is decidedly organic and modern in appearance, juxtaposing the classical architecture of the existing museum. Architect Jeanne Gang is responsible for the undulating, organic design, which invites visitors to explore not just the exhibits but the building itself.

The building’s undulating forms are made using sprayed concrete, giving it a cave-like, organic appearance.

Construction workers building the Gilder Center at the American Museum of Natural History.

The exterior of the new expansion, showing the organic forms.

The museum’s expansion is nearing completion, with an estimated February 2023 open date.

Part of the expansion includes high-tech permanent installations like “Invisible Worlds”.

Renderings of the interior, with finished appearance of the fluid forms.

Exterior renderings showing the completed expansion.

The completion of the Gilder Center will be a big milestone for the American Museum of Natural History, which welcomes over 4 million visitors a year. See more detail about the construction on Dezeen.