Listen to a Soundmap of Forests Around the World

This innovative map lets you listen into recordings of forests all over the world. It’s fascinating to click on a map and tune into a small moment of nature, listening to birdsongs, wind blowing, and the gentle wind in the trees.
Part of the Timber Festival in the UK, check out the live sound map here. It’s a beautifully simple yet effective project, and definitely a lovely relief to tune in and hear the wisdom of the forests.
We are collecting the sounds of woodlands and forests from all around the world, creating a growing soundmap bringing together aural tones and textures from the world’s woodlands.