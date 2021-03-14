The Best Places to Capture Nature in All its Beauty in the UK

There are many ways one can explore and enjoy the wondrous beauty of the planet. If you are someone who finds great joy in listening to the relaxing sounds of nature, you can opt to listen to the sounds of forests through live sound maps.

But if you like going on an adventure and consider photographs as invaluable mementos, then nature photography may well be the perfect activity for you. And when it comes to capturing the beauty of nature, one of the places you wouldn’t want to miss is the UK. The UK is a very beautiful country, blessed with all sorts of landscapes, vistas, and different natural formations that will take your breath away. That said, here’s a brief list of some of the best places to go to for a splendid nature photography trip in the UK:



The Brecon Beacons



The Brecon Beacons is a mountain range in south Wales that has become known for some of the greatest horse riding tracks in Europe. A list of the best dog walks in the UK by Gala Bingo states that it’s a wonderful place to see some of the most spectacular and distinctive upland formations across the UK, with Buckland Hill, Sugar Loaf, and Table Mountain being some of the more easily recognizable sights. In addition to the amazing land formations, Brecon Beacons also boasts a lot of waterfalls that flow into rivers in the middle of a rich forest. One of the waterfalls that you should look out for is Sgwd yr Eira. Thanks to the path behind this particular waterfall that allows photographers to take photos of the tumbling waters with the surrounding nature as its backdrop, Sgwd yr Eira has gained notoriety as one of the most Instagrammable places in all of the UK.



Scafell Pike and The Screes

If you want to do away with the forestry and are looking for a place that evokes a sense of calm, beauty and solitude all at the same time, then the Scafell Pike and The Screes is the perfect spot for you. This lovely UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to England’s largest natural lake, Lake Windermere, where you can see the reflection of England’s highest peak, Scafell Pike, shimmering in the lake. You can also marvel at The Screes, which are chutes of loose stones formed as a result of the freeze-thaw weathering that has occurred in the Lake District since time immemorial.



South Gower Cliffs



Are you looking for a place where you can take a picture of one of nature’s most impeccable geological creations? Then go and visit the South Gower Cliffs, which are located in the historic county of Glamorgan. There you’ll find Worm’s Head, which according to The Guardian is an island that’s only accessible for about two and a half hours each day during low tide. When exploring the Worm’s Head, make sure to take snaps of the Devil Bridge, which is what is left of a collapsed sea cave. From this point on, the path to the Outer Head becomes more precipitous and narrower, so you will have to make sure you stay alert at all times. This way, it will help you beat the tide.

Aside from the Worm’s Head, you can also enjoy a number of natural reserves such as Deborah’s Hole, which is covered in flowers across the limestone that resides here, as well as breeding rock pipits and linnets. You can also walk along the beaches of Rhossili – a beach that was once crowned as the best one in all of Europe.