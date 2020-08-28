YearQuil is Here To Help You Sleep Your Way Through Crummy 2020

We aren’t alone in finding 2020 pretty much the worst year of our lives.

Any way you slice it, it’s filled with horror, death, panic, anxiety, embarrassment, frustration, boredom, loneliness and overall, stress.

What better way to overcome that than to just hibernate the rest of the year away?

It’s a game changing innovation, and we’re eager to settle down for a nice five month nap, waking up refreshed sometime later in 2021.

But we have seen this medicine before, thanks to our ‘ol friend Chris Farley:

Via Laughing Squid: