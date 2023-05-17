Stunning Photos of the Iconic Antelope Canyon

One of the most loved natural places for photographers to visit, Antelope Canyon is a slot canyon that features gorgeous sandstone that has been carved away by natural forces over millennia.

Part of Lake Powell Navajo Tribal Park, Antelope Canyon is world renowned for its undulating, curvaceous beauty, and the way light turns the sandstone walls into colorful canvasses. It has become an important source of tourism for the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona.

We’re featuring a number of photographers who have their own perspective on the canyon’s beauty, capturing light as it drifts down through the sculptural walls of sandstone.