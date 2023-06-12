The Maldives Seen in a New Light with Infrared

Photographer Paolo Pettigiani’s series Infraland continues, utilizing infrared film to show us places we’ve seen before, like we’ve never seen them.

In this installment, we see The Maldives, a small island chain in the Indian Ocean. We see a familiar turquoise blue sea, yet the green palms are in vibrant pink and orange, a strange and alien like twist on what we’re used to seeing.

Take a look at his flyover of this beautiful tropical land, shown in a new and bizarre light. Via Behance: