Witness a Managerie of Weird Deep Water Fish beneath Monterey Bay

MBARI, or the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute gives us a fascinating look at the weird and wonderful creatures that live in the deep water of Monterey Bay and beyond. Indeed, the waters reach depths of 1500 meters, or 4900 feet in the bay, allowing for nature to evolve some truly bizarre and unique ocean creatures.
This ten minute video shows us creatures at various depths, explored by MBARI’s remote operated vehicles. Each of the various depths and creatures are clearly described, giving you a firsthand look at what swims below.
It’s a great look at the diversity of sea life that are deep below the ocean’s surface.