Elegant Modern Maidla Nature Villa

We’re in love with the calm, modern aesthetic of this nature villa, placed in a gorgeous birch forest in Estonia. It’s modestly sized, for one to two visitors, and lets them fully escape into the natural environment.
Built with the utmost respect to the wetlands its built upon, the villa is perched upon 7m screws into the ground, avoiding disturbing the birch forest at all. The building’s terrace is even built to accommodate trees, and offers visitors varying levels for lounging, stargazing, and more.
The clean and modern interior prioritizes views, with substantial glass and views of the surrounding wetland. Minimalism is the name of the game, providing luxury without unnecessary excess.
Created by b210 architects, the villa is one of three distinct properties that allow two people to escape fully into the beauty of nature. Visit Maidla’s website and Instagram for more.
Photos: Priidu Saart, Tõnu Tunnel, Geese Talas. Thanks to architect Mari Hunt.
