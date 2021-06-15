A Charming Dutch Village in the Fog

The Netherlands has a lot going for it, including some of the most idyllic, fairytale-like little towns and villages. Even the biggest Dutch city Amsterdam has an aesthetic quality that is second to none. Dutch photographer Albert Dros shows us the tiny town of the Zaanse Schans, which is just twenty minutes outside Amsterdam. Captured during a quiet sunny morning, Dros shows us the ideal little town bathed in fog and early morning light. Small windmills, little bakeries, and the quintessential Dutch architecture indeed make this a place that feels out of a fairytale. Via Behance: