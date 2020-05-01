A Quiet Look at Keukenhof, the World’s Most Beautiful Tulip Garden, Closed for the First Time in 70 Years

We’ve been admirers of Dutch photographer Albert Dros for years, and the way he captures landscapes so purely.

His native Netherlands is world famous for tulips, and he had the rare chance to visit Keukenhof, the most famous and most beautiful garden in the country on his own.

Closed for the first time in 71 years due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Dros was able to see the garden without droves of visitors that usually flock to see the flowers.

His photos show us just how expansive and perfectly maintained the gardens are, with millions of brilliantly colorful flowers gracing the paths. And while it’s a shame that the gardens are closed to the public, the gardens look particularly beautiful in their solitary splendor. Via Kate S.