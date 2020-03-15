A Dramatic and Organic Bamboo Basketball Court in Thailand

This remarkable bamboo basketball court in Thailand is unlikely, which makes it even more intriguing and beautiful. Designed by Chiangmai Life Architects, it’s a tasteful open air venue meant for all manner of sports, events and gatherings. And despite it’s lightweight appearance, it’s been designed to withstand high-speed winds and earthquakes.
You don’t have to be an athlete to appreciate the gorgeous new open-air sports pavilion at the Panyaden International School in Chiang Mai, Thailand. From the outside, the 8,417-square-foot building looks something like a shingled turtle shell—featuring a three-tiered, curved roof with undulating edges. But inside, bamboo steals the show. The structure boasts impressive interior spans of more than 55 feet—supported entirely with prefabricated bamboo trusses.