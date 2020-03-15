A Dramatic and Organic Bamboo Basketball Court in Thailand

March 15, 2020 0 Comments

This remarkable bamboo basketball court in Thailand is unlikely, which makes it even more intriguing and beautiful. Designed by Chiangmai Life Architects, it’s a tasteful open air venue meant for all manner of sports, events and gatherings. And despite it’s lightweight appearance, it’s been designed to withstand high-speed winds and earthquakes.

Via Curbed:

You don’t have to be an athlete to appreciate the gorgeous new open-air sports pavilion at the Panyaden International School in Chiang Mai, Thailand. From the outside, the 8,417-square-foot building looks something like a shingled turtle shell—featuring a three-tiered, curved roof with undulating edges. But inside, bamboo steals the show. The structure boasts impressive interior spans of more than 55 feet—supported entirely with prefabricated bamboo trusses.

chiangmai-life-architects-bamboo-sports-hall-panyaden-international-school-thailand-deschiangmai-life-architects-bamboo-sports-hall-panyaden-international-school-thailand-designboom-02chiangmai-life-architects-bamboo-sports-hall-panyaden-international-school-thailand-designboom-03chiangmai-life-architects-bamboo-sports-hall-panyaden-international-school-thailand-designboom-04chiangmai-life-architects-bamboo-sports-hall-panyaden-international-school-thailand-designboom-05chiangmai-life-architects-bamboo-sports-hall-panyaden-international-school-thailand-designboom-06chiangmai-life-architects-bamboo-sports-hall-panyaden-international-school-thailand-designboom-07chiangmai-life-architects-bamboo-sports-hall-panyaden-international-school-thailand-designboom-08chiangmai-life-architects-bamboo-sports-hall-panyaden-international-school-thailand-designboom-11chiangmai-life-architects-bamboo-sports-hall-panyaden-international-school-thailand-designboom-1800

CategoriesArchitecture, Craft, Eco-Friendly, Uncategorized
Tags, ,