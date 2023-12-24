All I Want for Christmas is My Own Private Island

Imagine getting up in the morning, having your cup of coffee, and wandering out onto your deck, knowing you and your family are the only ones around.

A large piece of property is one thing. Your own island is something else entirely.

Well, depending on how good you’ve been this year, this small private island in British Columbia, complete with lovely cabin could be yours. Listed at $1,549,000 and located on beautiful Cochiwan Lake, it actually seems like quite the deal.

The 2.25 usable acres that the island offers features 360 views of the mountains, and a quiet and comfortable escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The large lake on Southern Vancouver Island feels like the perfect Pacific Northwest getaway, and the cabin is lovely as well. Featuring space for 10 people, cell service, and an easily accessible dock, time spent on the island doesn’t have to be totally secluded feeling. Though it certainly can be if you want it.

Learn more on UniqueProperties.ca.

