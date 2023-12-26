Charming and Clever Photography by Anna Devís and Daniel Rueda

Spanish duo Anna Devís and Daniel Rueda make everyday architectural wanderings seem special and magical. Their fun approach to pattern, props, and color make seemingly ordinary moments feel fun.

Below are a collection of bright, pop moments from the couple’s Instagram pages that really caught our eye.

The direction is simple, yet bring a graphic design sensibility, and a mile to your face.

Their sense of fashion, adventure and joy is infectious. Take a look, and get inspired.

Images used with artist’s permission.

