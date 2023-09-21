Amazing, Larger Than Life Grass Paintings by Saype

French artist Guillaume Legros, also known as Saype creates art that is larger than life. But his canvas isn’t the urban setting that most muralists use. His canvas is the ground beneath our feet. The grass, in particular.

Using eco-friendly paints, Saype paints massive black and white murals on hillsides, valleys and plains, and even in large urban parks. The scale of them are truly impressive, with some stretching hundreds of feet in multiple directions.

Contrasted against the green grass, Saype’s work stands out not only for its vivid realism, but also for the message he aims to create. The meaning of his artwork feels relevant and timely, with ideas around childlike wonder, personal reflection, and environmental awareness.

Check out the artist’s impressive work below, and see more of his art on his website and Instagram.

“His creations often feature symbolic gestures of unity and connection, such as hands intertwined or a child interacting with a power grid. These powerful visuals inspire us to embrace unity, hope and environmental consciousness, reminding us of the transformative power of art.” -Inspiration Grid

